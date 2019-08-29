Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Market Valuation Rose While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Its Stake; Farallon Capital Management Position in Quotient LTD (Prn) (QTNT) Has Increased by $900,000

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (QTNT) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $607.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 311,757 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 2,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 10,322 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 7,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 226,885 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Company LP owns 24,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 13,461 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. West Chester Capital Advisors reported 0.38% stake. Ameriprise Finance invested in 2.84 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 73,193 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 900,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 278,192 shares. Essex Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 127,840 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Dorsey Wright & Assoc stated it has 1,206 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 75,584 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Management Inc accumulated 121,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 820,509 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 21,829 are held by M&T Bank Corporation.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 273,543 shares to 806,938 shares, valued at $279.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 144,008 were reported by Fil. Proshare Limited Com has 20,429 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1.12M shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 3,280 were reported by Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv. Aew LP reported 558,295 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 49 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0.02% or 818,200 shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). First Advsr LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 118,517 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 1,400 shares. Yorktown Management & owns 2,800 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 7.75 million shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5,725 shares to 1,627 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,025 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR).