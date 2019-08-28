Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Holder Ameriprise Financial Cut Holding; New Generation Advisors Position in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Has Cut as Share Value Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.015. About 275,834 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 34,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.65M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 61,926 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consolidated Communications: Taking A Fresh Look – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Frontier Communications to Sell Operations in Four States – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Highly Ranked Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications Launches CCiTV in Southern Maine – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Ltd invested in 0% or 191,819 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). International Group has 53,140 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 228,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 17,882 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 73,915 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 45,453 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,330 shares. Research Management Com invested in 3,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation owns 390,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 78,640 shares. 20,249 are held by Pnc Svcs Group. Schroder Mgmt Gp reported 365,883 shares stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Autodesk, BB&T, Bed Bath & Beyond, Camping World, Nvidia, Vertex, Voya and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ELS Announces 2019 Dividends – Business Wire” published on October 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “ELS Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity LifeStyle Properties: Manufactured Home REIT Offers Superior Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 185,712 shares. Putnam Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,376 shares. The New York-based Cohen And Steers Incorporated has invested 1.08% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Numerixs Invest Technology reported 2,600 shares stake. 2.20 million were reported by Aristotle Cap Mngmt. Cibc Inc has 33,402 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 117,315 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fil Limited invested in 144,008 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street Corporation owns 3.40 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 71,176 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Prudential Fincl Inc owns 753,237 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 26 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 75,994 shares stake.