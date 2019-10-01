Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Raised Holding; Great West Life Assurance Company Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 182,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.27 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 22,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 78,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 56,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 431,999 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 153,550 shares. 450 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Lsv Asset Management holds 14,695 shares. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.05% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 145,000 shares stake. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 70,644 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,275 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 27,036 are held by Lazard Asset Management Limited. D E Shaw & Company has 0.04% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 16,323 shares to 98,673 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 155,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,487 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.86 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 49,933 shares to 533,663 shares, valued at $72.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 142,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort LP accumulated 0% or 169 shares. 47,399 are held by Cognios Ltd Com. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 100 shares. New York-based Bristol John W New York has invested 2.94% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Westwood Mngmt Il has invested 3.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 24,101 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 28,318 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 300,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 2.38 million are held by Mcdonald Cap Ca. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 2,858 shares. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 0.53% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bailard holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 58,309 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Capital Ltd Ltd Liability Co owns 275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.