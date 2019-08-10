Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Has Lifted Position by $523,830; Ebay (EBAY) Holding Has Raised by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29 million, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 4,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 197,987 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.63 million, up from 193,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 562,320 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd has 4,371 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). High Pointe Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,270 shares. Sarasin & Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 212,318 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.32 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 185,000 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 13,006 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 680 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc holds 2.11% or 318,776 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest reported 0.25% stake. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated stated it has 107,471 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 11.42 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 15,708 shares. Kensico Mngmt reported 5.66M shares stake.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBay to launch warehousing and shipping service next year – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Ebay, Camber Energy, IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can eBay Continue to Climb When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is eBay (EBAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,832 shares to 161,721 shares, valued at $30.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 7,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,568 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 851,147 shares to 334,165 shares, valued at $31.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 129,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,116 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).