Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Share Price Rose; Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Stake Increased by Capital Returns Management Llc

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 148.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 242,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 406,966 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 163,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.22% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 586,917 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 55,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.34M, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $132.61. About 88,572 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marui Group Co Ltd Adr (MAURY) by 15,073 shares to 217,809 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amundi Sa by 8,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Spons Adr (RBGLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Ltd holds 2,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett reported 0% stake. Walter & Keenan Consulting Comm Mi Adv has 3,280 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 91,341 shares. Riverhead Limited Com accumulated 7,520 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.09% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Daiwa Grp owns 962,064 shares. 256,058 are held by D E Shaw And. Pnc Fincl Services holds 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 9,422 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Company has 0.03% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). State Street invested 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 400,224 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 182,293 shares.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 30.98 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Capital Ltd Liability holds 7.45% or 1.01M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 102,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Northern Trust has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 145,075 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 238,298 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 14,501 shares. Tower (Trc) reported 283 shares. Empyrean Cap Prns Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Wasatch Advsr Inc accumulated 209,603 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd has 11,185 shares. Martin Tn reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 983 shares or 0% of the stock.