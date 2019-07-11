Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Holding Increased by A-R-T- Advisors Llc; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Position in Incyte LTD (INCY) Has Cut as Shares Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 133.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 3,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 473,668 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Incyte Corp Ltd (INCY) by 62.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 166,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, down from 266,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Incyte Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 757,138 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte-Merck trial fails in blow to cancer immunotherapy, but researchers remain hopeful; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss $41.1M; 09/04/2018 – Physicians’ Education Resource® Presents `Practical Application of Sequencing for EGFR-Mutant Lung Cancers: A Focus on; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INCY’s profit will be $72.87M for 61.60 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.66% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27,183 shares to 92,493 shares, valued at $26.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.44 million activity. SWAIN PAULA J sold 10,000 shares worth $811,900. Wenqing Yao sold 15,354 shares worth $1.19M.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 15,500 shares to 46,781 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 46,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,552 shares, and cut its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $694,524 activity.