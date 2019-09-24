Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) Stake Held by Eii Capital Management Inc; Nexus Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake by $631,548

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 15,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 11,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 110,347 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 370,062 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH RISK PROFILE AT BANK

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.47 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 13,750 shares to 479,250 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America invested in 141,047 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 38,514 shares. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 0.09% or 1.25 million shares. Andra Ap has 0.14% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 40,500 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 17,462 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Limited Company. Advisors Asset Incorporated accumulated 19,026 shares. Fil owns 0.03% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 148,954 shares. Dean Mgmt reported 6,785 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.05% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 1,475 shares. Principal Financial Group has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com accumulated 3,285 shares. American International Gru owns 2,094 shares for 0% of their portfolio.