Equity Comwlth (EQC) Shares Rose While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Cut by $15.87 Million Its Stake; Patten Group Holds Holding in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 1.71 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV — THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – OVERALL, ADVERSE EVENTS OCCURRED IN 41.9% OF PATIENTS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN AND 47.8% WITH PLACEBO IN STUDY; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 495,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 387,333 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, down from 883,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 245,947 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Equity Commonwealth Continues to Slowly Liquidate Its Portfolio – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Commonwealth Under Contract to Sell 1735 Market Street – Business Wire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo ink $6.9B cancer deal – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Philadelphia cell therapy startup adds Big Pharma veteran to its team – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GlaxoSmithKline And AstraZeneca: 2 Brexit Cancellation Income Plays – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.