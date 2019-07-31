Equity Comwlth (EQC) Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Position Maintained by Baskin Financial Services Inc

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 8,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,639 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, up from 189,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 2.75M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 83,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.88 million, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 213,703 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 270 shares to 20,893 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12.07M are held by Par Cap Mgmt. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,421 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 100,526 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Stelliam Inv Mgmt LP accumulated 464,000 shares. Chevy Chase invested in 0.26% or 1.10M shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 340,304 shares. Millennium Management Llc holds 0.2% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 2.60M shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Homrich & Berg has 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 31,458 shares. Allstate Corporation has 11,718 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na owns 12,899 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cambiar Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 632,310 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 123,793 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,519 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC had bought 5.37M shares worth $265.23 million on Wednesday, March 6.

