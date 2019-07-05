Equity Comwlth (EQC) Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position; Td Capital Management Lowered Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $9.83 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 495,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 387,333 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, down from 883,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 79,692 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1125.83. About 38,538 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EQC’s profit will be $18.30M for 54.83 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,208 shares to 7,368 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 122,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 432 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Assetmark owns 278 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 14,200 shares. Muhlenkamp And Inc holds 5.13% or 10,570 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.34% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 14,730 shares. Ironwood Ltd Co holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. 1,929 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 1.17% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,032 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability owns 1,415 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 5,011 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 1 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 4,708 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Merian Investors (Uk) holds 6,856 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $528.40M for 12.89 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.