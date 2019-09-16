Equity Comwlth (EQC) Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Decreased Holding by $4.01 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Stake Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 125,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 262,122 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52M, down from 387,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 666,987 shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 39.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 8,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 31,185 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 22,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.73M for 49.49 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 281,332 shares to 693,542 shares, valued at $22.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 224,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,000 shares to 38,436 shares, valued at $10.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,400 shares, and cut its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).