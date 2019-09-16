Equity Comwlth (EQC) Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Decreased Holding by $4.01 Million as Stock Rose; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut Wix.Com (WIX) Stake by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.96. About 561,852 shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 125,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 262,122 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, down from 387,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 226,415 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,883 shares to 45,116 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,549 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Co. Paloma Partners Mgmt Co accumulated 0.01% or 2,178 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 48,670 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.04% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Navellier & Associate holds 0.07% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 2,000 were reported by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Co Ma reported 815,450 shares. Css Limited Liability Il accumulated 1,200 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 3,996 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 269,373 shares stake. Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Spectrum Group Inc has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

