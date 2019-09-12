Equity Comwlth (EQC) Shareholder Heartland Advisors Trimmed Holding by $6.80 Million; Geller Family Office Services Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $3.11 Million; Stock Value Declined

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 5.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 94.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 212,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 12,738 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414,000, down from 225,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 658,538 shares traded or 38.46% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC)

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth Unloaded a Few More Properties in Q2 – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Redemption of 5.875% Unsecured Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Equity Commonwealth Continues to Slowly Empty Out Its Portfolio – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “If Daimler Fails To Break Through In The EV Market Within The Next Few Years, It Could Be In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fednat Hldg Co by 50,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.73M for 49.75 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Cap reported 55,903 shares stake. Northside Limited Co has invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.93% or 1.46M shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,577 shares. Boston Common Asset Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,481 shares. Martin Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.24% or 63,853 shares. Hsbc Plc stated it has 3.09M shares. Cortland Associate Mo stated it has 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wade G W And Incorporated invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com owns 230,220 shares. Hartford Inv Management accumulated 395,604 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 4,595 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5.40 million shares or 3.92% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com Limited reported 109,497 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt owns 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,902 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.