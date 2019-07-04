Equity Comwlth (EQC) Shareholder Heartland Advisors Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding Has Upped by Pecaut & Company

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 922,071 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 58,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,204 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, down from 283,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 311,648 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EQC’s profit will be $18.28M for 54.95 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Src Energy Inc by 504,100 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $11.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

