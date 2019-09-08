Equity Comwlth (EQC) Share Value Rose While Vident Investment Advisory Has Decreased by $535,072 Its Holding; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Tyvor Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $12.39 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 5.75M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 16,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 34,628 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 51,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 292,776 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.64M for 49.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $786.45 million for 21.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

