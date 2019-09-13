Equity Comwlth (EQC) Share Price Rose While San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Upped Position by $300,800; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $402,059 as Share Value Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 103.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 18,495 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $601,000, up from 9,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 382,232 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 11.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bernzott Capital reported 1.94% stake. Moreover, Columbus Circle Invsts has 2.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 629,550 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp holds 5.08M shares or 6.08% of its portfolio. 130,855 were accumulated by Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability. Tiger Glob Mgmt reported 15.28M shares. Decatur has 260,291 shares. United Kingdom-based Generation Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 47,742 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 14.48M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 1.64M shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 340,381 shares or 4.01% of its portfolio. accumulated 184.17 million shares or 5.79% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 3.07% or 2.53 million shares. 29,611 are held by Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 2.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Dow Jones Us Large Cap (SCHX) by 109,959 shares to 121,926 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:HON) by 15,769 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,180 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.