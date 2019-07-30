Equity Comwlth (EQC) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Decreased Position; Rbo & Co Has Cut Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Position by $3.22 Million

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 1.97 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 49.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 18,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, down from 37,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 82,368 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EQC’s profit will be $19.50 million for 52.50 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25,300 shares to 65,600 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of stock.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares to 298,125 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels &.