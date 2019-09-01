Equity Commonwealth (EQC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

This is a contrast between Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Office and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth 33 24.77 N/A 2.30 14.59 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 22 8.41 N/A 0.10 228.44

Table 1 highlights Equity Commonwealth and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Columbia Property Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Equity Commonwealth’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 0.00% 9.1% 7.8% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 2.3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Equity Commonwealth’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. Competitively, Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equity Commonwealth and Columbia Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 76.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Equity Commonwealth’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Commonwealth 0.96% 3.45% 4.97% 4.64% 16.5% 11.9% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 3.69% 4.83% -3.18% 1.53% -2.71% 13.33%

For the past year Equity Commonwealth’s stock price has smaller growth than Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Columbia Property Trust Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.