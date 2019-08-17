Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Valuation Rose While Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Cut Position by $1.16 Million; Mirae Asset Global Investments Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Has Cut by $562,110 as Share Value Declined

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 1,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 88,206 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.19M, down from 89,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $296.85. About 742,567 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc analyzed 36,117 shares as the company's stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.27 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 490,723 shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.



Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,357 shares to 428,131 shares, valued at $114.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 16,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 91,832 are held by National Pension Service. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl owns 478,457 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap holds 0.02% or 532 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Llc has 1,916 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,528 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 7,545 were accumulated by Alphamark Advisors Ltd. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 32,166 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.08% stake. Ameritas Investment Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,384 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp invested 3.34% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Mason Street Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 17,217 are owned by Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 17,785 shares to 22,094 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 788,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).



Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.