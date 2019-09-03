Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Decreased Holding; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Farmstead Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $6.80 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 47,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 78,888 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 126,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 76,584 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 561,931 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” and published on August 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Com holds 4.61% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 425,000 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 7,297 shares. Capital Innovations Ltd holds 6,870 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% or 67,461 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap invested 0.15% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Paradigm Financial Advisors Lc holds 1.02% or 39,188 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,155 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moore Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.79% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 375,000 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). American Money Ltd Liability Company stated it has 24,515 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Technologies has 11,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cwh Cap Inc reported 1.58% stake.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.63M for 49.91 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 23,890 shares to 290,002 shares, valued at $44.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).