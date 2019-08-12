Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Raised Its Holding; Weiss Asset Management LP Increased Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) as Share Value Were Volatile

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 360,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 302,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 824,533 shares traded or 75.72% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 614,580 shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – The Highest Discount In The Sector Is -5.25% – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for July, August and September 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KYN: A Discounted CEF For Income-Focused Energy Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KYN: A High-Yielding Fund To Take Advantage Of Growth In The MLP Space – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KYN: A Fund To Play Strong Midstream Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV) by 47,568 shares to 33,883 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) by 56,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,286 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advsrs stated it has 79,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Comm Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 36,394 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 1,749 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 25,671 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). American Fin Gru has 984,194 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 607,812 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 125,415 shares stake. Lpl Finance Ltd stated it has 55,318 shares. 2.91 million are owned by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De. Coe Capital Mgmt reported 24,825 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.84% or 122,192 shares in its portfolio. Allen Inv Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.22% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M Securities Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 10,195 shares. L And S Advsr Inc accumulated 75,238 shares.

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth (EQC) CEO David Helfand on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Redemption of 5.875% Unsecured Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Commonwealth Under Contract to Sell 1735 Market Street – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Commonwealth Continues to Slowly Liquidate Its Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 53,267 shares to 733,031 shares, valued at $56.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 77,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,357 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.