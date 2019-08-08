Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Reaches $34.34 52-Week High; Ancora Advisors Has Trimmed By $5.47 Million Its Sabra Health Care Reith (SBRA) Stake

The stock of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) hit a new 52-week high and has $37.09 target or 8.00% above today’s $34.34 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.19 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $37.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $334.88M more. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 18,958 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Sabra Health Care Reith (SBRA) stake by 76.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 287,731 shares as Sabra Health Care Reith (SBRA)’s stock rose 5.68%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 88,949 shares with $1.73 million value, down from 376,680 last quarter. Sabra Health Care Reith now has $3.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 327,959 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Equity Commonwealth is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across Untied States. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. The firm invests primarily in the commercial office properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 27.49 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 20,552 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 0.2% or 11,462 shares. Principal Financial Gru has 0.06% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 3.49 million shares. Tekla Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.37% or 466,247 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Geode Management Llc invested in 2.52M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 298,941 shares. Aperio Gru Limited invested in 0.01% or 155,032 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% or 13,001 shares. D E Shaw Commerce holds 0% or 132,849 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 9,536 shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor Inc owns 13,284 shares.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sabra Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Significantly Improves Leverage and Other Credit Metrics; Reaffirms 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBRA) ROE Of 4.6%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.