Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Is At $33.92 Formed Wedge; Last Week TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Analysts

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) formed wedge up with $35.28 target or 4.00% above today’s $33.92 share price. Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has $4.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 750,096 shares traded or 60.07% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%

Among 4 analysts covering TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TechnipFMC has $3400 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.63’s average target is 21.63% above currents $24.36 stock price. TechnipFMC had 4 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, May 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of FTI in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. See TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) latest ratings:

19/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27.4000 New Target: $29.5000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $26 New Target: $28 Maintain

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.73M for 49.88 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It dived, as 0 investors sold TechnipFMC plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 73,654 shares or 84.92% less from 488,324 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp accumulated 73,194 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 62 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 398 shares.

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 5.81 million shares traded or 54.84% up from the average. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 17.37% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 27/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: Availability of 2017 U.K. Annual Report; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TECHNIPFMC AWARDED CONTRACTS FOR TWO FERTILIZER PLANTS IN INDIA; 31/05/2018 – TechnipFMC awarded subsea contract offshore China for the Liuhua fields; 02/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2017; 08/03/2018 – SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC – UNDER AGREEMENT, TECHNIPFMC WILL HAVE PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY FOR DETAILED ENGINEERING AND PROCUREMENT ASPECTS OF WORK; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 20/03/2018 – WESTMORELAND CREDITORS SAID TO TAP FTI FOR RESTRUCTURING TALKS; 13/03/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the UBS London Oil and Gas Conference

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for gas and oil projects worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.92 billion. It operates in three divisions: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. It currently has negative earnings. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products.