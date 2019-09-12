Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Is At $33.83 Formed Wedge; FS KKR Capital (FSK) Sellers Increased By 5.85% Their Shorts

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) formed wedge up with $36.54 target or 8.00% above today’s $33.83 share price. Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has $4.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 658,538 shares traded or 38.46% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) had an increase of 5.85% in short interest. FSK’s SI was 2.97 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.85% from 2.81 million shares previously. With 1.58 million avg volume, 2 days are for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)’s short sellers to cover FSK’s short positions. The SI to FS KKR Capital Corp’s float is 0.56%. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 2.84M shares traded or 52.74% up from the average. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has declined 28.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.23% the S&P500.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in investments in debt securities. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It has a 2.96 P/E ratio. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.73M for 49.75 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.