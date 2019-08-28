Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Is At $33.42 Formed Wedge; Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust (BUI) Sentiment Is 0.73

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) formed wedge up with $34.76 target or 4.00% above today’s $33.42 share price. Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has $4.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 575,719 shares traded or 19.09% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%

Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust (BUI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.60, from 2.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 8 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 11 sold and decreased stakes in Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.79 million shares, up from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $395.89 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. holds 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust for 14,230 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 196,355 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 158,972 shares. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 29,095 shares.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 47,053 shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Utility&Infrastructure Trust declares $0.121 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEF BUI: Is This Fund Worth Buying? – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Fund Spotlight: 7% Yield From This BlackRock Utility And Infrastructure CEF – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. nat gas use hits record; utilities ask customers to conserve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.