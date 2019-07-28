Equity Commonwealth (EQC) EPS Estimated At $0.15; G-RESOURCES GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B (GGPXF) Shorts Lowered By 82.53%

G-RESOURCES GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B (OTCMKTS:GGPXF) had a decrease of 82.53% in short interest. GGPXF’s SI was 43,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 82.53% from 249,000 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 11 days are for G-RESOURCES GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B (OTCMKTS:GGPXF)’s short sellers to cover GGPXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.008 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report $0.15 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. EQC’s profit would be $18.29M giving it 55.83 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Equity Commonwealth’s analysts see -21.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 317,804 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C

Equity Commonwealth is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion.

G-Resources Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the principal investment, financial services, and real property businesses. The company has market cap of $200.86 million. The firm is involved in the provision of financial services, including securities brokerage services, placing and underwriting services, corporate finance advisory services, provision of margin financing, money lending business, and investment advisory and management services, as well as securities investment business. It has a 4 P/E ratio. It operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and internationally.