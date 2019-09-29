Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Benefitfocus has $60 highest and $3000 lowest target. $45’s average target is 90.52% above currents $23.62 stock price. Benefitfocus had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. See Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan 32.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $60 Initiates Coverage On

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report $0.17 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. EQC’s profit would be $20.73 million giving it 50.32 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Equity Commonwealth’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 655,197 shares traded or 39.03% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold Benefitfocus, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 0.45% less from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 17,745 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 92,332 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 2.46M shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 17,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com accumulated 116,945 shares. Blackrock reported 2.90M shares. Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 120,344 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 8,535 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). 74,951 are owned by Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 797,767 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,478 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 26,655 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) At US$24.37? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Benefitfocus to Present on Impact of AI-Driven Benefits Experience at HR Tech 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Benefitfocus Delivers Expanded AI Capabilities – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Benefitfocus Announces MarketPlace Exchange 2.0 for Carriers – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benefitfocus Platform Innovations to be Unveiled to Insurance Carriers at Carrier Place 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.22% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 285,466 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering; 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $258 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $772.30 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Equity Commonwealth is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion.

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth declares $3.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth Declares Special Cash Distribution of $3.50 Per Common Share – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Equity Commonwealth: Equity Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.