Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares Inc. 29 3.08 N/A 1.44 18.47 TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.52 N/A 0.30 56.63

Table 1 demonstrates Equity Bancshares Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TFS Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Equity Bancshares Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TFS Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Equity Bancshares Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.8% TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Equity Bancshares Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TFS Financial Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equity Bancshares Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64% and 93% respectively. Equity Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, 0.3% are TFS Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Bancshares Inc. -0.75% -9.8% -19.02% -27.56% -32.62% -24.77% TFS Financial Corporation 0.18% 4.76% 2.51% 11.5% 14.32% 6.39%

For the past year Equity Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while TFS Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Equity Bancshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TFS Financial Corporation.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.