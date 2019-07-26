Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) and TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares Inc. 29 3.07 N/A 1.44 18.47 TCF Financial Corporation 21 2.55 N/A 1.77 11.42

Demonstrates Equity Bancshares Inc. and TCF Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. TCF Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity Bancshares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Equity Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of TCF Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.8% TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Equity Bancshares Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. TCF Financial Corporation has a 1.23 beta and it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64% of Equity Bancshares Inc. shares and 82% of TCF Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned 3.5% of Equity Bancshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of TCF Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Bancshares Inc. -0.75% -9.8% -19.02% -27.56% -32.62% -24.77% TCF Financial Corporation -6.26% -7.04% -10.97% -9.78% -21.33% 3.69%

For the past year Equity Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while TCF Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.