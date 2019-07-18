Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Since Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares Inc. 29 2.96 N/A 1.44 18.47 First Busey Corporation 26 4.25 N/A 2.04 12.53

Demonstrates Equity Bancshares Inc. and First Busey Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First Busey Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity Bancshares Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Equity Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Busey Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Equity Bancshares Inc. and First Busey Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.8% First Busey Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Equity Bancshares Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Busey Corporation’s beta is 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equity Bancshares Inc. and First Busey Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64% and 44.4% respectively. About 3.5% of Equity Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, First Busey Corporation has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Bancshares Inc. -0.75% -9.8% -19.02% -27.56% -32.62% -24.77% First Busey Corporation -2.63% 0.83% -3.87% -9.3% -15.25% 4.16%

For the past year Equity Bancshares Inc. has -24.77% weaker performance while First Busey Corporation has 4.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Busey Corporation beats Equity Bancshares Inc.