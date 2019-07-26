Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) At $26.05 Forms Bottom; Wexford Capital LP Has Boosted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding

Wexford Capital Lp increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 22.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp acquired 226,441 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 1.24M shares with $23.93M value, up from 1.01 million last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 6.75 million shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2.07M shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Communication Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 543,950 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jp Marvel Investment Limited holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 88,315 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 15,852 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 319,324 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Korea Inv holds 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 224,900 shares. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 49,841 shares. Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.26% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 981,488 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) stake by 210,973 shares to 731,433 valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nutrien Ltd stake by 224,598 shares and now owns 214,428 shares. Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. Another trade for 1,985 shares valued at $34,738 was bought by Windlinger Jerry.