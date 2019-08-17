Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) At $25.57 Forms Bottom; Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Shorts Down By 2.27%

Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) had a decrease of 2.27% in short interest. SCVL’s SI was 4.77 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.27% from 4.88 million shares previously. With 413,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s short sellers to cover SCVL’s short positions. The SI to Shoe Carnival Inc’s float is 40.76%. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 179,312 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 26/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 18 Days; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 Sales $1.013B-$1.020B; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 71C; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Comm has invested 0.01% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 31,703 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 257,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 23,490 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 118,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 30,952 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 26,453 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Paloma Communication, a Connecticut-based fund reported 38,759 shares. Gru One Trading L P has 147 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbt Cap Mgmt Llc reported 14,608 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0% or 167,265 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 99,290 shares.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $355.37 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 9.58 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.