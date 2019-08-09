Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) At $25.41 Forms Bottom; First Light Asset Management Decreased By $6.71 Million Its Codexis (CDXS) Position

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased Codexis Inc (CDXS) stake by 31.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 335,599 shares as Codexis Inc (CDXS)’s stock declined 6.08%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 723,760 shares with $14.86M value, down from 1.06 million last quarter. Codexis Inc now has $707.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 719,334 shares traded or 86.85% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) formed multiple bottom with $23.89 target or 6.00% below today’s $25.41 share price. Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) has $395.48M valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 83,992 shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) has declined 34.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical EQBK News: 17/05/2018 Kenya’s Equity Bank Sees Loan Growth of 15% If Rate-Cap Scrapped

Among 2 analysts covering Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Codexis has $25 highest and $22.5 lowest target. $23.75’s average target is 67.73% above currents $14.16 stock price. Codexis had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. H.C. Wainwright maintained Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) rating on Monday, March 4. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $22.5 target.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 1,768 shares to 26,816 valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) stake by 44,433 shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 3.55 million shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd holds 0% or 104,209 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 85,324 shares. Opaleye has invested 8.39% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Credit Suisse Ag owns 85,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nantahala Cap Mngmt reported 5.36M shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 917,537 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 33,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd stated it has 1% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Advisory Serv Net Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,144 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

More notable recent Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Codexis Rolls Into Second Half Armed with Cash – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Codexis (CDXS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Codexis Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CDXS – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Codexis to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on August 6 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 10.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.68 per share. EQBK’s profit will be $9.49M for 10.41 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.