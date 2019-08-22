Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares Inc. 28 3.08 N/A 1.58 16.72 TCF Financial Corporation 42 1.94 N/A 1.97 10.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Equity Bancshares Inc. and TCF Financial Corporation. TCF Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Equity Bancshares Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Equity Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.9% TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Equity Bancshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.43 and it happens to be 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500. TCF Financial Corporation’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Equity Bancshares Inc. and TCF Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCF Financial Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, TCF Financial Corporation’s consensus price target is $44.67, while its potential upside is 16.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equity Bancshares Inc. and TCF Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 84.3%. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of Equity Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, TCF Financial Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Bancshares Inc. 2% -2.75% 0.46% -17.12% -34.28% -24.85% TCF Financial Corporation -1.79% 2% -1.97% -4.81% -16.12% 9.7%

For the past year Equity Bancshares Inc. has -24.85% weaker performance while TCF Financial Corporation has 9.7% stronger performance.

Summary

TCF Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Equity Bancshares Inc.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.