Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Equity Bancshares Inc. has 66.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.1% of Equity Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares Inc. 50,037,850.11% 8.00% 0.90% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares Inc. 13.22M 26 16.72 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Equity Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Equity Bancshares Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.38 2.72

The peers have a potential upside of 6.21%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Bancshares Inc. 2% -2.75% 0.46% -17.12% -34.28% -24.85% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Equity Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while Equity Bancshares Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.43 shows that Equity Bancshares Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Equity Bancshares Inc.’s peers are 18.24% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

Equity Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Equity Bancshares Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.