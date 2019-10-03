Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Equity Bancshares Inc. has 66.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.1% of Equity Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equity Bancshares Inc.
|50,037,850.11%
|8.00%
|0.90%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|10.05%
|1.12%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equity Bancshares Inc.
|13.22M
|26
|16.72
|Industry Average
|305.24M
|1.13B
|14.97
Equity Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Equity Bancshares Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Equity Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.20
|1.38
|2.72
The peers have a potential upside of 6.21%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Equity Bancshares Inc.
|2%
|-2.75%
|0.46%
|-17.12%
|-34.28%
|-24.85%
|Industry Average
|1.71%
|2.78%
|4.07%
|7.89%
|5.97%
|13.23%
For the past year Equity Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while Equity Bancshares Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.43 shows that Equity Bancshares Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Equity Bancshares Inc.’s peers are 18.24% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.
Dividends
Equity Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Equity Bancshares Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
