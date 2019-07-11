Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Equity Bancshares Inc. has 64% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.24% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.5% of Equity Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.85% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Equity Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.00% 0.80% Industry Average 27.40% 10.16% 1.13%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Equity Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares Inc. N/A 30 18.47 Industry Average 285.22M 1.04B 14.80

Equity Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Equity Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.55 2.65

The peers have a potential upside of 10.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Equity Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Bancshares Inc. -0.75% -9.8% -19.02% -27.56% -32.62% -24.77% Industry Average 0.88% 4.10% 4.19% 6.34% 8.22% 9.49%

For the past year Equity Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while Equity Bancshares Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.31 shows that Equity Bancshares Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Equity Bancshares Inc.’s peers are 18.54% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Equity Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Equity Bancshares Inc.’s competitors beat Equity Bancshares Inc.