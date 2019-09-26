Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Comparing side by side

Both Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares Inc. 27 3.36 N/A 1.58 16.72 Fifth Third Bancorp 27 2.84 N/A 2.97 10.01

Demonstrates Equity Bancshares Inc. and Fifth Third Bancorp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Fifth Third Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Equity Bancshares Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Equity Bancshares Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.9% Fifth Third Bancorp 0.00% 13.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Equity Bancshares Inc.’s 0.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 57.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Fifth Third Bancorp’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.34 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Equity Bancshares Inc. and Fifth Third Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 3 2.38

Competitively Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.75, with potential upside of 14.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equity Bancshares Inc. and Fifth Third Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 66.8% and 84.6% respectively. Equity Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, 0.3% are Fifth Third Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Bancshares Inc. 2% -2.75% 0.46% -17.12% -34.28% -24.85% Fifth Third Bancorp 0.1% 4.84% 4.18% 9.8% -0.2% 26.18%

For the past year Equity Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while Fifth Third Bancorp had bullish trend.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats on 8 of the 10 factors Equity Bancshares Inc.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.