Equity Analysts at B. Riley Kept the Same their Neutral rating for Pan American Silver (PAAS). The Price Objective is Set to $23.2000; 2 Analysts Bullish Genesco Inc. (GCO)

In an analyst report issued to investors and clients on Monday, 9 September, Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) stock had its Neutral Rating reconfirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $23.2000 target on firm. B. Riley’s target would indicate a potential upside of 33.49% from the company’s previous stock close.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $679.07 million. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.

The stock increased 12.59% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 599,375 shares traded or 84.92% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO STUDY USING UNIT SALE PROCEEDS ON BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCO); 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Genesco Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr holds 5,072 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 394,519 shares. 712,694 were reported by Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 7,500 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc holds 6,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 42,076 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 1.69 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) or 36,800 shares. 33,869 were reported by Sei Invests Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited accumulated 0% or 72,222 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 57,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 0.03% or 421,567 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 566.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. PAAS’s profit will be $30.69 million for 31.04 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Pan American Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pan American Silver has $23.2000 highest and $13.4 lowest target. $17.37’s average target is -0.06% below currents $17.38 stock price. Pan American Silver had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of PAAS in report on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.

