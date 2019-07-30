Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) to pay $0.45 on Aug 22, 2019; Highland Capital Management LP Upped Its Navigators Group (NAVG) Position

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) stake by 394.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 30,358 shares as Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)’s stock declined 0.09%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 38,058 shares with $2.66 million value, up from 7,700 last quarter. Navigators Group Inc now has $2.10 billion valuation. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans

Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE:ETRN) is expected to pay $0.45 on Aug 22, 2019. (NYSE:ETRN) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Equitrans Midstream Corp’s current price of $17.94 translates into 2.51% yield. Equitrans Midstream Corp’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 4.68M shares traded or 141.82% up from the average. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 28,770 shares to 154,569 valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc stake by 32,900 shares and now owns 138,029 shares. Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,685 are held by Voya Management Ltd Co. 72,550 are held by Glazer Limited Liability. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,701 shares. Thb Asset holds 4,524 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 1,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 34,212 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 11,040 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). 37,554 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Alpine Ltd Company accumulated 16,700 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Principal Financial Group reported 186,898 shares. 5,784 are held by Piedmont Invest Advsr.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company has market cap of $4.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. It has a 23.79 P/E ratio. The Gathering segment include 630 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with approximately 2.3 billion cubic feet per day of total firm contracted gathering capacity, and approximately 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regulated low pressure gathering lines.

