Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Reaches $16.15 Low on Aug, 1; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)

Among 11 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 19 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell” on Tuesday, February 5. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CTL in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Hold” rating. CFRA downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) rating on Friday, February 15. CFRA has “Hold” rating and $10 target. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. Moffett Nathanson upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $12 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of CTL in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Sell” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, March 12. See CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim

12/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Sell New Target: $12 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Edward Jones Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Moffett Nathanson Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Upgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: CFRA Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Downgrade

The stock of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) reached all time low today, Aug, 1 and still has $15.18 target or 6.00% below today’s $16.15 share price. This indicates more downside for the $3.24 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $15.18 PT is reached, the company will be worth $194.22 million less. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 424,427 shares traded. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CenturyLink, Inc. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Llc owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 14,993 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). S Muoio And Limited Liability Company holds 620,850 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.74 million shares. 3 were reported by Mufg Americas Hldgs. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 0.15% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cannell Peter B And owns 27,074 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.03% or 15.56 million shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mirae Asset Glob Invs invested 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na has 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 25,927 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America holds 2,742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greatmark Investment Prtn holds 0.29% or 76,234 shares.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 1.12M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenturyLink (CTL) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.21 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers broadband services, which allow clients to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608. On Thursday, May 23 Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15,000 shares. Shares for $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192.

Among 2 analysts covering Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equitrans Midstream has $23 highest and $2100 lowest target. $22’s average target is 36.22% above currents $16.15 stock price. Equitrans Midstream had 2 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. It has a 24.88 P/E ratio. The Gathering segment include 630 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with approximately 2.3 billion cubic feet per day of total firm contracted gathering capacity, and approximately 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regulated low pressure gathering lines.