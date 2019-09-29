Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Shorts at CTD HOLDINGS (CTDH) Raised By 23.34%

CTD HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:CTDH) had an increase of 23.34% in short interest. CTDH’s SI was 100,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 23.34% from 81,400 shares previously. With 6,400 avg volume, 16 days are for CTD HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s short sellers to cover CTDH’s short positions. The stock increased 8.33% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.195. About 49,000 shares traded. CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 29.ETRN’s profit would be $96.78 million giving it 9.45 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s analysts see -29.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 1.82 million shares traded. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equitrans Midstream has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.67’s average target is 36.88% above currents $14.37 stock price. Equitrans Midstream had 4 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water System. It has a 22.11 P/E ratio. The Gathering System segment include 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 333,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission low-pressure gathering lines.