Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream Corporation 19 2.19 N/A 0.98 16.93 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.30 N/A 0.02 37.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Tengasco Inc. Tengasco Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Equitrans Midstream Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Tengasco Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equitrans Midstream Corporation. Its rival Tengasco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.2 respectively. Tengasco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Tengasco Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a 45.81% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Tengasco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.3% and 53%. About 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation has stronger performance than Tengasco Inc.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats Tengasco Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.