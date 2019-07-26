Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Both Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream Corporation 20 2.98 N/A 0.98 21.84 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.25 N/A 12.50 2.26

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. Talos Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Equitrans Midstream Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Talos Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Talos Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -8.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Talos Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Equitrans Midstream Corporation is $22, with potential upside of 24.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 99.58%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equitrans Midstream Corporation 3.83% 0.9% 8.85% 9.74% 0% 6.89% Talos Energy Inc. -2.15% 1.62% 36.61% 23.85% -14.86% 73.1%

For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Talos Energy Inc.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.