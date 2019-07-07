Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream Corporation 20 3.23 N/A 0.98 21.84 Delek Logistics Partners LP 31 1.28 N/A 2.65 11.94

Table 1 highlights Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delek Logistics Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Equitrans Midstream Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Delek Logistics Partners LP, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -51.8% 9.8%

Liquidity

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Delek Logistics Partners LP which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Delek Logistics Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Delek Logistics Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.64% for Equitrans Midstream Corporation with average price target of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Delek Logistics Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 24.6%. About 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equitrans Midstream Corporation 3.83% 0.9% 8.85% 9.74% 0% 6.89% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.53% -4.09% 8.28% 0.76% 11.21% 8.17%

For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation has weaker performance than Delek Logistics Partners LP

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners LP beats on 7 of the 11 factors Equitrans Midstream Corporation.