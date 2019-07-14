Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Comparison side by side

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream Corporation 20 3.20 N/A 0.98 21.84 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.59 N/A 0.04 23.02

Table 1 highlights Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Tengasco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tengasco Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Equitrans Midstream Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Tengasco Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Tengasco Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 16.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Tengasco Inc. is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Tengasco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Tengasco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s upside potential is 15.97% at a $22 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Tengasco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 52.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equitrans Midstream Corporation 3.83% 0.9% 8.85% 9.74% 0% 6.89% Tengasco Inc. -6.12% -7.9% -2.32% -9.63% 21.18% 1.8%

For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation has stronger performance than Tengasco Inc.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats Tengasco Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.