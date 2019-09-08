Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream Corporation 19 2.11 N/A 0.98 16.93 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.85 N/A 0.20 8.11

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Equitrans Midstream Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Gran Tierra Energy Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 58.37% and an $19.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats Gran Tierra Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.