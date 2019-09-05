Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Comparing side by side

Since Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream Corporation 19 2.16 N/A 0.98 16.93 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.38 N/A 0.56 2.01

Table 1 demonstrates Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Denbury Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Equitrans Midstream Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Equitrans Midstream Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Denbury Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Denbury Resources Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 50.38% and an $19.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Denbury Resources Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.7, while its potential upside is 53.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Denbury Resources Inc. looks more robust than Equitrans Midstream Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.3% and 84.9%. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 1.6% are Denbury Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats Denbury Resources Inc.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.