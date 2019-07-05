Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream Corporation 20 3.20 N/A 0.98 21.84 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.75 N/A 0.11 12.14

Table 1 demonstrates Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Barnwell Industries Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Equitrans Midstream Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is presently more expensive than Barnwell Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -18.5%

Liquidity

Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a consensus price target of $22, and a 13.52% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 34.4%. About 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equitrans Midstream Corporation 3.83% 0.9% 8.85% 9.74% 0% 6.89% Barnwell Industries Inc. 1.49% 1.66% 0.01% -18.57% -30.62% 2.25%

For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.