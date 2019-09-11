Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) Contrasting side by side

Both Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream Corporation 19 2.30 N/A 0.98 16.93 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.20 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Equitrans Midstream Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Approach Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Equitrans Midstream Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s upside potential is 46.68% at a $19.67 average price target. Competitively Approach Resources Inc. has an average price target of $0.4, with potential upside of 122.84%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Approach Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Equitrans Midstream Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares and 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.