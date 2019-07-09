Equitec Specialists Upped Stake in Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) as Market Valuation Declined; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $1.34 Million

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 15,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.72M, down from 385,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 2.55M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 254,016 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 53.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 14/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 21c; 14/03/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 11 Days; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM POSITIVE FOR HC2; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM CREDIT POSITIVE FOR HC2; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 Million Senior Secured Notes; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings: Paul K. Voigt Steps Down as Senior Managing Director of Investments; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $110 Million Senior Secured Notes to Refinance Senior Secured Bridge; 24/04/2018 – HC2 Holdings Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.91% or 4.57M shares. Victory Mgmt reported 47,857 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd stated it has 0.22% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh owns 231,499 shares for 3.88% of their portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 42,700 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 19,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jag Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 29,346 shares. Eulav Asset Management has 378,000 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. 51,765 were accumulated by Martin Currie Ltd. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 120,322 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc reported 663,429 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 177,487 are held by Legacy Private. Carroll Financial accumulated 757 shares.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,395 shares to 60,725 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 18,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv prices $9B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

More notable recent HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HC2 Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mittleman Brothers Q4’18 Commentary: Gains From Revlon, Clear Media, Village Roadshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HC2 Broadcasting Appoints Industry Veterans Kurt Hanson and Louis Libin to Lead Growth – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2018. More interesting news about HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “HC2 Holdings (HCHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HC2 Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.63, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold HCHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 5.28% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic reported 51,800 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 26,000 shares stake. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 3.52M shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 108,296 shares. Ameriprise reported 14,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridgeway Management Inc has 0.01% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Charles Schwab Investment owns 83,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). The New York-based Teton has invested 0.18% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Raymond James And Associates invested in 0% or 53,772 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Northern Tru accumulated 479,424 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Limited Liability holds 28,858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 418,042 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $119,276 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider Herbst Suzi R bought $10,002. FALCONE PHILIP had bought 20,000 shares worth $53,460. The insider Sena Michael J. bought 9,600 shares worth $25,056.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 11,000 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 104,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,109 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc.